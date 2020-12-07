Police have completed an investigation into the alleged suicide of Dr Maha Shah in Defence area of the city and the probe has cited the use of drugs by her.

Dr Maha Was Lured into Using Drugs, That Caused Her Death, Police Probe

The police have finalized the probe and submitted an interim challan before the court for further action in the case. The police report has blamed three accused- Tabish, Saad Nasir, and Junaid- for forcing her to commit suicide.

The challan read that Dr Maha was involved in taking drugs and had tried to commit suicide even before the last attempt after getting irritated from Junaid.

The report further said that the DNA and Forensic report of the victim is still awaited.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted bail to two accused in a case related to the death of Dr Maha Shah in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority.

As per details, the SHC after nullifying the judgment of the Karachi city court

granted bail to Junaid and Waqas. Both were granted bails against a surety bond of Rs200,000 each.

The Sindh High Court termed the police investigation report defective.

The female doctor had who as a practising doctor at a private hospital who had allegedly shot herself at her DHA house on August 18 after being harassed and poisoned by the accused.

Police had initially said that the doctor had allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself in her home.

According to the family of the doctor, she had told them that she was being threatened with dire consequences and humiliated. She also allegedly told them that she would end her life.

However, they later filed a case against her friends Junaid Khan, Waqas, Dr Irfan Qureshi and two others on the complaint of her father, who claimed that they had abused his daughter and intoxicated her, which led to her death.

According to the police, Khan, Hasan and Dr Irfan Qureshi not only subjected Dr Maha to mental and physical torture and threats but also lured her into using drugs, which later caused her death.