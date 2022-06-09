Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away in Karachi on Thursday, as per his servant Javed and hospital officials. He was 49.

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, 49, Found Dead at His Home in Pakistan

The former PTI leader was found unconscious at his home and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition where he was declared dead.

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain felt discomfort last night but refused to go to the hospital.

“His servants rushed to his room after he shouted in pain but the door was locked. The servants broke the door when they did not receive any reply from him and found him unconscious at his bed.”

SSP East Raheem Shirazi said that they received the first information about the Aamir Liaquat at around 1pm from one of his servants. The police official said that he was living with his two servants.

“We are trying to contact his relatives

as no one from his family was at home.”

Shirazi said that the Crime Scene Unit of the Sindh Police has been called in to collect evidence as it is important to find out the reason behind his death.

“The police are investigating the matter from different angles. Postmortem will clear many things.”

He told the TV channel that the police will also obtain CCTV footage to ascertain the facts leading to his death.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned the session, which started earlier today, till 5pm on Friday after receiving news of the MNA’s death.

Liaquat had joined the PTI in March 2018 and was elected as MNA from Karachi (NA-245) in the general elections. He had later fallen out with the party.

He had earlier been a key leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and had parted ways with the party in August 2016, saying at the time that he would be leaving politics.