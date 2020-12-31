PTI leader and famous television personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s former wife Bushra Iqbal revealed on Thursday that he has divorced her, referring to it as the most “painful and traumatic thing” for her and their children.

Dr. Aamir Liaquat Divorced First Wife On ‘Second Wife Tuba’s Request’

Taking to Instagram, Iqbal said it was time to bring about some clarity to her relationship with the PTI leader, revealing that he had divorced her.

“However, divorcing me is one thing, but doing it in front of Tuba on call at her request, was perhaps the most painful and traumatic thing for my children and I. I rest my case to Allah,” she said.

In 2018, the news of Dr. Liaquat’s second wife Syeda Tuba Anwar came as a major shock to everyone. Interestingly, the undisclosed wedding came to light after a copy of his marriage registration certificate got leaked on social media.

Later, the televangelist confirmed his second marriage in front of

the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He revealed that she still resides with her parents. In addition to this, he divulged that her rukhsati will be held a month later. Of course, comments were made and his second wife Tuba also received a lot of criticism.

It must be noted that their nikkah was already a year ago, performed by Mufti Abdul Qadir in presence of close friends Syed Ali Imam, Hamood Munawar, and Abdul Wahab as witnesses.

Recently, the first wife of Dr. Liaquat changed her Twitter profile which raised a lot of questions. Iqbal removed Liaquat’s surname from her Twitter bio. Her profile now reads, ‘Syeda Bushra Iqbal.’

However, taking to her Instagram, Aamir Liaquat’s first wife on Wednesday confirmed the speculations of divorce.

Liaquat and Iqbal have two kids together, a son named Ahmed Aamir, and daughter Dua Aamir. Liaquat’s first wife and daughter earlier expressed their distress on social media after finding out about his second marriage. More so, the daughter termed Tuba as ‘homewrecker’ and ‘fake’.