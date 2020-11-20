Model-turned-actress Amna Ilyas is known for her leading roles in several films, including Zinda Bhaag, Good Morning Karachi, Saat Din Mohabbat In, Baaji and Ready Steady No. She has also starred in various television shows.

Don’t Spend Life According to People’s Point of View

The actress has been part of the Pakistan showbiz industry for more than a decade. The journey of Amna is replete with several ups and downs. She has been vocal about various issues such as discrimination regarding skin-colour.

The diva in her latest interview while talking about colourism said: “Many people think it’s a publicity stunt but it’s not, as a child I’ve experienced minor things. Like my mother used to say that you were never that much dark, when you were

born.”

She further added, “I stand for this cause, especially colourism, because I faced it. I don’t want any other girl to face it. I usually don’t put filters on my pictures I take them in the light.”

Taking about Amna Haq controversy, she said that many people acknowledged her point. Amna said that till now we take the name of someone referring to his or her’s physical appearance and she has admitted it. And now she intentionally doesn’t do it.

“Our nation is illiterate and they have no awareness, the harasser is mentally sick, it isn’t necessary that he arouses after watching TV or things on phone, he has filth in his brain.”

“I don’t want to take the burden of spending my life according to people’s point of view,” said Amna Ilyas.