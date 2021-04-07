This guidance is for people arriving in England who have visited or passed through a country where travel to the UK is banned (sometimes called ‘red list’ countries in the 10 days before their arrival.

Don’t Forget to Book £1750 Hotel in Advance or Face £4,000 Penalty on Arrival in UK

You cannot travel to the UK if you’ve visited or passed through a country where travel to the UK is banned in the last 10 days, unless you’re:

a British national

an Irish national

anyone with residence rights in the UK

From 15 February (Pakistan form 9 April ) onwards, everyone allowed to enter England who has visited or passed through a country where travel to the UK is banned in the last 10 days must:

Staying for 10 full days in a managed quaran-tine hotel

take a test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8 of quaran-tining

follow the national rules

Providing false or deliberately misleading information when filling out your passenger locator form is an offence punishable by imprisonment.

You could be fined up to £10,000, imprisoned for up to 10 years, or both, if you do not provide accurate details about the countries you have visited in the 10 days before you arrived in the UK.

If you break the quaran-tine rules you may face a penalty of up to £10,000.

Your quaran-tine package will include your managed quaran-tine hotel, transport and your travel test package for tests on day 2 and day 8 of quaran-tine

You will need to agree to pay for, and book, a package before you complete your passenger locator form and board your return journey to the UK.

If you have not arranged a quaran-tine package prior to your arrival in England, you face a penalty of up to £4,000 and will still have to pay for your quaran-tine package on arrival.