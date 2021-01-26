The couple opened up about many things in the episode of Time Out with Ahsan Khan, contrary to their low-key presence in the showbiz industry.

Don’t Disclose You’re Dating Until You’re Married: Danish and Ayeza Khan

yeza Khan and Danish Taimoor spoke about their marriage, how it came to be and their influence in each other’s careers. In particular, Ayeza also discussed the ‘harmful’ impacts of social media in the lives of young and unmarried couples today.

Taking to the coveted couch, Ayeza first disclosed who she is most comfortable working with, admitting that her favourite co-stars are Imran Abbas, Ahsan and of course, Danish. “But then, what about Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui?” inquired the host. “Of course I enjoyed working with Humayun bhai and Adnan. But I’ve worked so much with you guys that there’s this comfort zone. With them, there’s this respect factor. I get scared if I even make a mistake” revealed the Meray Paas Tum Ho star.

Ahsan hereby teased Danish about how he wasn’t her only favourite, to which Ayeza professionally

intruded and said, “Yes and that should not be the case. Just because we’re married, I can’t not pay credit where it’s due.”

anish agreed humbly. But upon being asked about his own favourite female co-stars, he replied, “Whoever’s a good actor. My last serial was Deewangi with Hiba Bukhari and she’s a good actor. I think it’s always a pleasure to work with someone who works at the same pace as I do.”

To this Ahsan inquired how long Ayeza and Danish have been married. “It’s been six years,” both responded. “And you guys were together for six years before this as well, no?” the anchor pinned. “I don’t consider that,” asserted the starlet.

“I only consider the time we’ve spent together after marriage because that is when you really become friends and get to know each other.” Danish also assured his fans that the duo had been friends and lovers since before but chose not to make it public. “I feel you shouldn’t disclose your relationship until you’re married. You can’t publicly own someone before you’ve married them.”