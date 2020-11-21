Don’t Allow Mixing on XMAS, Spend It with People You Know, Dr Amir Khan

Posted on by

Dr Amir Khan from Bradford urged people to spend Christmas with the people you live with and called for stay at measures not to be eased in time for December 25.

Don't Allow Mixing on XMAS, Spend It with People You Know, Dr Amir Khan
Don’t Allow Mixing on XMAS, Spend It with People You Know, Dr Amir Khan

Families across England could be allowed to mix indoors for a five-day period over Christmas under news rules, it was reported earlier this week.

Ministers are understood to be looking at allowing households to meet over a period covering Christmas Eve right through to Bank Holiday Monday.

It comes as nation wide restrictions are set to end on December 2, but the three-tier

system will return to the country.

Dr Khan said: “The vaccine is very good news and it gives us hope. It does not save Christmas.

“We’re looking at springtime to vaccinate enough people to have a normal-ish type of life.

“We want to have as normal a Christmas as possible.

“For the sake of a family get-together, is it worth risking people’s lives? I don’t think it is.

“It’s going to be hard for families, but with my medical hat on I don’t think we should be easing stay at home rules to the degree to have three or four households mixing. It’s not worth it. We love our family members and we want to keep them safe.”

Recent Posts From Google

  1. British Woman Sponsored Her Cousin to UK, Help Him to Become Millionaire
    Posted on by
  2. Pakistani Man Came to UK Thinking Money Falls Off Trees
    Posted on by
  3. Travel From United Kingdom To Mirpur By Road in 15 Days
    Posted on by
  4. XMAS Needs To Be Celebrated Without Traditional Attire Just Like Muslims’ Eids
    Posted on by
  5. Millionaire Raheel Choudhary, Franchisee of Papa John’s Denies Fraud
    Posted on by