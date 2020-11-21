Dr Amir Khan from Bradford urged people to spend Christmas with the people you live with and called for stay at measures not to be eased in time for December 25.

Don’t Allow Mixing on XMAS, Spend It with People You Know, Dr Amir Khan

Families across England could be allowed to mix indoors for a five-day period over Christmas under news rules, it was reported earlier this week.

Ministers are understood to be looking at allowing households to meet over a period covering Christmas Eve right through to Bank Holiday Monday.

It comes as nation wide restrictions are set to end on December 2, but the three-tier

system will return to the country.

Dr Khan said: “The vaccine is very good news and it gives us hope. It does not save Christmas.

“We’re looking at springtime to vaccinate enough people to have a normal-ish type of life.

“We want to have as normal a Christmas as possible.

“For the sake of a family get-together, is it worth risking people’s lives? I don’t think it is.

“It’s going to be hard for families, but with my medical hat on I don’t think we should be easing stay at home rules to the degree to have three or four households mixing. It’s not worth it. We love our family members and we want to keep them safe.”