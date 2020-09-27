“Dollar Girl” Ayyan Ali Announces to Dedicate 50% of her Income to Charity

Model Ayyan Ali announces to dedicate 50% of her income to charity.

She wrote to her loved ones, “Friends, I have set up an NGO for charitable causes, which is registered in the UK under the name of My Friend Organization and there are women and children. Work is being done to provide a safer and better life, in addition to providing them with all the basic necessities.”

“I always thought about what I could do for the betterment of the world and now I have decided to dedicate 50% of my income to charity,” she said.

Ayyan Ali added that she would dedicate 50% of the profits of her debut album and all the projects.

Friends I believe everythin that happens in ur life leads u towards

betterment.It is an honor for me to share with u guys somethin that I was doin always but now on a much larger scale …

My charitable organisation “Be My Friend Foundation” that I registered in United Kingdom which is going to help out Children & Women in any form that I can either it’s Education,Medical Help basic necessities like Food,Shelter or Legal Help in my beloved home Pakistan or anywhere in the World.

I always thought that how can we make the World a better place with all the negativity that’s around us couldn’t thought of a better idea then this.

I decided that from now on whatever profit I will be recieving annually from the royalties of my Debut Album “Nothing Like Everything” & any other projects that I will do I m goin to donate 50 percent profit to my “Be My Friend Foundation”