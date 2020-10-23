Dr Shakil Malik, 47, from Bramhall, Cheshire, a married NHS consultant physician and father of three children, found guilty of misconduct at a medical tribunal.

Doctor Shakil Malik Ruins Career, Romped With Girl, 17, in Hotel Room in Cheshire

He now faces being struck off at a further disciplinary hearing in December.

Malik engaged in a act with one of the young women in a hotel room, sent her text messages and even referred to her as ‘Mrs Malik’ after she obtained work experience under his supervision.

Father-of-three chatted up the other undergraduate, who was studying medicine, and tried to get her to accompany him to a ‘masterclass for doctors’ conference by falsely passing her off as his junior, it was claimed.

The two students, known as Miss A and Miss B, had been referred to Malik between October 2018 and August 2019 while he was working for the NHS in Manchester.

Miss A alleged the doctor sent her inappropriate texts, referred to her as his ‘life, everything, oxygen’ and ‘heartbeat’.

He later transferred her £66 to buy her a birthday present, then transferred to her £100 so she could book him a hotel room where they subsequently hooked up.

Miss B, 22, who

was studying medicine at Sheffield University claimed, Malik invited her to attend the conference in London. Where he said, Can I be your best friend? Every girl should be treated like a princess.’

Malik admits having an affair with Miss A but denies any wrongdoing towards Miss B.

Malik’s lawyer Ghazan Mahmood said: ‘Dr Malik was very flattered by the attention he received from Miss A and there was a mutual attraction between them.

‘Everything that happened between them was entirely consensual. Miss A clearly intended to form a relationship and that there had been a rapid escalation on both their parts.

‘Miss A became 18 years of age during the relevant period and there was no vulnerability apart from her age.

‘With regard to Miss B, apart from a 20 minute conversation, it is not being claimed that Dr Malik pursued her in any way.’

Mr Mahmood added: ‘Dr Malik is on a journey of self-reflection and there is evidence of insight and remediation through his attendance on courses and in his reflections, although he accepted that more needs to be done.

‘He is embarrassed, genuinely ashamed and remorseful – the Tribunal can be satisfied that he is on a significant journey and that risk of repetition is very low.’