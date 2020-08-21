Doctor, Maha Shah, 25, Allegedly Shoots Herself at Home in Pakistan

Mystery surrounds the death of a lady doctor who succumbed to her bullet injury at a local hospital in Karachi amid the claims made by the family and the initial findings of the police.

The incident took place at her Karachi residence on Tuesday night. Shah was later rushed to Jinnah Hospital in critical condition. However, as claimed by her family and the police, she succumbed to her injury and died within a few hours, according to local media reports.

According to the police, her family members claimed that she committed suicide in her washroom on the first floor of the house. But the wound caused by the single bullet fired from a pistol was on the backside of her head while those committing suicide usually place pistol either on their temple or forehead.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration said the bullet wound had badly damaged the brain cells of Dr Maha and she was admitted in a critical condition.

Dr Maha was associated with the South City Hospital and her father had rented the house just 15 days ago, the police said.

It is yet to be found whom the weapon belongs to.

Some news reports suggest that the incident took place due to a domestic dispute. According to the police, the deceased had allegedly had a fight with her father before allegedly committing suicide.

The doctor’s parents have refused to proceed with any probe into their daughter’s death. It has also been reported that Dr Maha has been in depression for last one month as her parents were divorced and married again. She also reported to have a heated argument with her father.

Her body after medico-legal formalities was sent to her ancestral home in Mirpurkhas for burial.