A doctor from a hospital in Punjab has reportedly sold a newborn baby by force after parents were unable to pay the hospital bills.

Doctor in Punjab forcibly sells newborn as parents fail to pay hospital bills

As per the sources, a pregnant couple gave birth to a baby boy, however, poverty-stricken husband and wife were unable able to pay the hospital bills. Upon this, the doctor made an offer to the

couple that they could pay back by selling their baby.

The doctor took the baby by force and sold him to the buyer when they refused his proposal to sell their newborn. The sources revealed that the couple was continuously pressurized by the hospital management for not taking any legal action.

Later, the helpless couple filed a complaint against the doctor at the police station of their area. The police responded efficiently in the matter and arrested the doctor during the raid.