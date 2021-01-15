In yet another case of violence against women, a doctor allegedly confined his sister to a room in his house for four years during which he subjected her to torture in a bid to avoid having to pay her share of inheritance, the Punjab Police confirmed on Thursday.

Doctor Confined ‘Mentally –Ill’ Sister In Room for 4 Years to Deny Inheritance

In a raid on Faraz Munir’s residence in Valencia Town, police took Shabnam Farooq, who has identified as the victim, into their custody.

In the police complaint, she claims that Faraz had confined her to a room for four years.

She added that owing to his influence, her brother had prepared documents in which she was deemed

to be mentally –ill.

Going on to detail her ordeal, Shabnam said she was sent to psychiatric hospitals on and off during this time.

“Once I was discharged my brother and his wife would torture me and even gave me medicine which ruined my mental health,” Shabnam added.

Shabnam said that a decade ago she left her home and moved to Multan, where she began working for a local bank and a call centre.

“But Faraz came there and forced to come and live with his family in Lahore…all this just because he sold our father’s house for Rs1.4 million and didn’t give me a single penny,” she said.

The ‘victim’ said that she had managed to telephone her neighbour who informed the police about the situation.