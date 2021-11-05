PTI leader Aamir Liaquat’s wife Syeda Tuba has sparked rumors of divorce by changing her name on social media on Thursday, reverting to her maiden name Anwar. She has also un-followed her husband.

Divorce Rumors, Syeda Tuba, 27, Unfollows Elderly Husband, Aamir Liaquat, 50

Tuba has changed her sir name from Aamir to Anwar on her social media accounts has sparked rumors of divorce with Dr. Aamir Liaquat!

Model turned actor Syeda Tuba and tied the knot with anchor and politician Aamir Liaquat in 2017, according to the marriage registration certificate that was revealed on social media.

The couple has been embroiled in controversy since they announced their marriage when Aamir left his first wife to marry Tuba.

In April this year, Liaquat denied a third marriage to a woman named Haniya Khan, a model who said she was married to the televangelist in a ceremony.

Liaquat posted a video on Instagram denying

her claims.

In June, rumors of separation from Tuba again surfaced and once again Liaquat turned to Instagram to debunk the claims, threatening legal action against social media accounts spreading the news.

However, the recent change in name made by Tuba Aamir on her social media accounts including Twitter and Instagram has yet again sparked rumors of her divorce.

She also unfollowed Dr. Aamir Liaquat on Instagram, who is still her follower.

Tuba Aamir made her acting debut last year with the serial Bharas.

As being reported she is currently busy shooting a new project alongside Shahroz Sabzwari.

Syeda Bushra Iqbal, Liaqat’s ex-wife also posted a thought-provoking post in which she narrated a story of a sparrow who builds her nest with sheer dedication and love but eventually it gets overstepped and destroyed by the kite bird.

She also captioned the story as “Worth Pondering”. Many social media users thought her story was clearly indicating towards Syeda Tuba. 48-year-old Liaqat married Tuba in 2018.