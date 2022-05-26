Divorce did not change my mind about marriage: Sanam Saeed

Actress Sanam Saeed has talked about her views on marriage and said that her divorce did not change her mind about the institution of marriage.

Recently, the Sang-e-Mah actress appeared in a show where she talked about her views on marriage and post-divorce and said that divorce did not change her mind about the institution of marriage.

For Saeed, she comes from a family where her parents and many other people shared normal marital relationships and she has experienced loving parents that’s why her divorce did not change

her mind.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai famed actress said that she still believes in the institution of marriage and said that she has seen long-lasting relationships working well in her family.

According to Sanam Saeed, she has seen her elders putting effort into relationships, which is a beautiful thing. Saeed is best known for portraying the role of Kashaf Murtaza in Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Saeed was last seen playing the main protagonist in Deedan opposite Mohib Mirza. She married her childhood friend, Farhan Hassan, who is a banker from Karachi, on 2 January 2015. However, in 2018, she stated that her husband and she are divorced.