Rizwana Jamil, who is a Labour councillor in Bradford, faced a Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal in relation to her firm, RJ Solicitors, which closed last year.

Dishonest Councillor, Rizwana Jamil, Struck Off And Ordered To Pay £25K in Bradford

She has been struck off for multiple breaches of her professional duties, including reassuring a client that her immigration case was in progress when the application had never been lodged.

In a judgement, the tribunal ruled that she had acted dishonestly and in a reckless manner on ‘numerous occasions’.

It recognised that she was an experienced solicitor but said she had shown a ‘lack of integrity’.

Rizwana Jamil, a Labour councillor for the Bowling and Barkerend ward, qualified in 2001 and traded as RJ Solicitors from 2008, until the firm closed in May last year.

A judgement following the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal hearing, held in December 2020, said: “The tribunal found that the respondent had acted dishonestly on numerous occasions in respect of four allegations spanning 2015 and 2020.

“It further found that she was manifestly incompetent and reckless on numerous occasions over a protracted period of time.

“In light of those findings the tribunal determined that neither a reprimand, financial penalty, restrictions on practice

nor a suspension order sufficiently met the seriousness of the misconduct.”

It thus concluded that the “appropriate and proportionate sanction” was to strike Ms Jamil off the Roll of Solicitors.

The hearing was told that in June 2015 ‘Client P’ instructed the firm to make an application to the Home Office for discretionary leave to remain in the UK.

In 2017, the client became concerned with the lack of progress and it eventually emerged in 2018 that the Home Office had not received the application, despite Ms Jamil telling her it had been sent.

While Ms Jamil had conduct of the case, she said she believed a paralegal had made the application, but admitted she had not checked the client’s file when responding to her.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) carried out an investigation into the firm, during which time Ms Jamil was said to have failed to respond to enquiries and provided “misleading and incorrect” information regarding the paralegal’s involvement in the matter and their employment status at the firm.

Ms Jamil said delays were borne out of “distress and panic” and explained that after her firm moved offices in early 2018, her filing was in a “state of disarray” and was unable to find all the information required.