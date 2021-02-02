Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) dissatisfied leaders have on Tuesday demanded their party supremo to end the leadership.

Disgruntled PML-N Leaders Demand Nawaz Sharif To Leave Party Leadership

While addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri said, “We will not allow any way for the rule of any woman”.

Nishat Daha, Faisal Niazi, Ashraf Ansari and Ashraf Ghani were also present there.

“Yes, we met with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He asked Nawaz Sharif that if the Constitution could give the rights then why they were being deprived of this right.

“This is Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. This is Nawaz Sharif’s party,” said Nishat Daha. He also lashed out at PML-N’s vice president Maryam Nawaz.

“These [Nawaz Sharif and etc] are

RAW agents,” said Nishat Daha.

“They exported heavy amount of wheat during 2016, 17 and 18 to Afghanistan. They purchased 40 kg wheat against Rs 14,00 and then exported to Afghanistan,” said the disgruntled leader.

They always did corruption but systematically, he further said, pointing out that the country would flourish under the leadership of Imran Khan.

Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri further asked why Rana Sana Ullah was not daring to speak the truth.

“If Nawaz Sharif is true then he should come and face the cases. He is not eligible for the party leadership

“On one side they are asking for resignation and on the other, they are determined for Senate elections,” said Sharqpuri.

“Don’t waste public time and hand the leadership to good people of the party,” the leader suggested Nawaz Sharif.