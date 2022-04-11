Disgruntled Leader of PTI Jahangir Tareen decides to return to Pakistan

Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has decided to return to Pakistan from London on April 16.

According to a member of the group, Aun Chaudhry, Jahangir Tareen has bought a ticket for April 15 after his doctors allowed him to travel.

Jahangir Tareen will meet all dissident members of the PTI and will also call on joint opposition candidate for CM Punjab.

Jahangir Tareen had left for London from Lahore in late February after his health deteriorated and had

to be admitted to a hospital.

Aleem Khan group members are also ready to meet the angry PTI leader. He will also meet Jahangir Tareen Aleem Khan, former Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Asad Khokhar.

It may be recalled that earlier efforts were made to form a government in Punjab. After the talks with PML-Q failed, Jahangir Tareen announced his support for PML-N candidate Hamza Shahbaz for the Chief Ministership.

PML-Q leader Monis Elahi met with Jahangir Tareen group on the night of April 1, which ended inconclusively, during which no decision could be taken to support Pervez Elahi for the post of Chief Minister.