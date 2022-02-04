Disgraced Lord Nazir Ahmed Jailed for 5 Years for Assaulting Boy and A Girl

Disgraced peer Lord Ahmed has been jailed for more than five years for trying to abuse a young girl and assaulting a boy aged under 11 in the 1970s – and his victim is now calling for him to be stripped of his title.

The former Labour politician, 64, was convicted in January of abusing two children when he was a teenager in Rotherham.

A woman had told Sheffield Crown Court that Ahmed tried to assault her in the early 1970s, when the defendant was about 16 or 17 years old but she was much younger.

Jurors were also told that he carried out a serious assault against a boy under 11, also in the early 1970s.

Ahmed was found guilty and was today jailed for five years and six months.

His two victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, both bravely sat in court to see their abuser jailed.

Ahmed’s male victim welcomed his prison sentence but is now calling for the disgraced politician to be stripped of his title.

‘I’m happy in that he got a lengthy custodial sentence, but not happy he is still called a lord and everything that goes with it,’ said his victim.

‘It cannot be right that people are still referring to him honourable Lord Ahmed – he’s a child abuser, there is nothing honourable about that at all.’

Ahmed had resigned from the House of Lords in November 2020 after reading the contents of a

conduct committee report which found he assaulted a vulnerable woman who sought his help.

The report made him the first peer to be recommended for expulsion but he resigned before this could be implemented.

Although he resigned from the House of Lords, he retains the title Lord Ahmed of Rotherham.

Mr Justice Lavender today jailed Ahmed for five years and six months, telling him: ‘Your actions have had profound and lifelong effects on the girl and the boy, who have lived with what you did to them for between 46 and 53 years.

‘Their statements express more eloquently than I ever could how your actions have affected their lives in so many different and damaging ways.’

A victim personal statement from the male complainant read in court said being abused by the three men had ‘affected me on a daily basis’ and left him unable to show affection to his own children.

He said: ‘I buried the abuse and carried it with me on my own for years and years.

‘I feel shame because of what these men did to me.

‘This is not about revenge, this is about justice.’

In mitigation, Imran Khan QC said Ahmed had ‘devoted his life to public service’ and that his ‘fall from grace’ had been ‘in the full glare of publicity,’ including a campaign for him to be stripped of his title.

Mr Khan said: ‘That very good reputation he had has gone.’

The judge said that according to legal guidelines, the sentence must be in line with the one that would have been imposed at the time the offence was committed.