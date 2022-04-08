Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he would not accept the imported government and would challenge it on the roads along with the people.

Disappointed by SC’s verdict, will not accept imported govt: PM

Addressing the nation following the restoration of the federal government, the prime minister said he was saddened by the Supreme Court’s verdict but has immense respect for the judiciary, which is the guardian of justice in the country.

“I am disappointed by the court’s decision,” he said, adding that the Deputy Speaker gave a ruling based on a foreign conspiracy. “I respect the Supreme Court and the judiciary, but they should have looked at the threatening letter before issuing the verdict,” he said.

The premier said that while he respected the country’s judiciary, he complained that the Supreme Court should have at least initiated the probe on the “foreign conspiracy” matter. PM Imran Khan further complained that the apex court did not take the matter of the “threat letter” as seriously as it should have been taken.

He further said he was also disappointed that the court did not take action of horse-trading as the conscience of MNAs are openly being bought in the country and they are being locked in hotels. “The youth of Pakistan is our future and if they see leaders selling their conscience, what precedent are we setting for them?” he asked.

Speaking about the “threat letter”, he explained a coded message cipher sent by embassies to their country and

cannot be shared with the media and public because if these codes will unveil secret information.

He said that during the meeting between the Pakistani ambassador and the US official, the latter complained that “I [Imran Khan] should not have visited [Russia].”

PM Imran Khan maintained that even before the no-confidence motion was filed against him, the US official had warned the Pakistani ambassador that if Imran Khan manages to save himself from the motion then Pakistan will have to face “severe consequences.”

The premier mentioned that the US official knew beforehand that a no-confidence motion was to be submitted against him, adding that they also knew who would come to power if the Opposition manages to oust him. Criticising the US official for his arrogance, he said that the official told the ambassador that if Imran Khan is ousted, Pakistan will be spared no matter who takes the charge.

PM Imran Khan levelled allegations against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, “who apparently has prepared his sherwani for the oath-taking ceremony”, for being involved in this “foreign conspiracy.”

He asked the people to stand for the protection of the sovereignty of the country, or else the foreign powers will continue to dictate to us. He said he will not accept an ‘imported’ government and will go to the masses as he believes only they have the power to elect.

He asked his supporters to hold a peaceful protest on Sunday evening against the incoming imported government and to protect their future, democracy and sovereignty of the country.