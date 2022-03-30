The widow of Nazim Jokhio, who was allegedly tortured to death by a PPP MNA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from hunting of endangered houbara bustard, has pardoned her husband’s killers.

Difficult to get justice: Nazim Jokhio’s widow pardons killers

Shireen Jokhio has pardoned all the suspects nominated in her husband’s murder including PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim and MPA Jam Awais. “My relatives left me alone, no one can understand my situation, I’m withdrawing from the case for the sake of my children,” she said in a statement.

Shireen said she has been under immense mental stress and some people had turned Jokhio’s murder into a source of income. “It is very difficult to get justice in Pakistan, said Shireen.

She complained it has become difficult to go after her husband’s killerd while raising four children. “I have a son and three daughters. My family and tribe has left me alone.”

She said it’s been five months since her husband was murdered but the case challan has not been filed in the court yet. Jokhio’s widow said she feels helpless and has forgiven her husband’s killers as she got tired of the situation.

Shireen clarified that she hasn’t done any paperwork or received any offers. Shireen denied taking blood-money from her

husband’s killers. She said tribal elders of the tribe have assured that they will take care of her children.

Siraj Lashari, the investigation officer of the Jokhio murder case, confirmed that the complainant has pardoned all the suspects. He said he worked tirelessly to submit the challan of the case so that court proceedings could progress.

He said two months ago, Malir Court had approved adding terrorism charges to the murder case and transferred the case to the Anti-Terrorism Court. He said if the terrorism charges been added to the case, it wouldn’t have been possible for the accused to get away by getting pardon from the family.

It must be mentioned that Nazim Jokhio murder case was heard in the Sindh High Court earlier on Wednesday. The lawyers said in a statement that the widow of Nazim Jokhio had pardoned the accused Jam Owais and Jam Abdul Karim. The court extended the interim bail of the accused till April 11.

The prime suspect in Nazim Jokhio murder case, PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim, had flef to Dubai after he was nominated in the case. The lawmaker was expected to return on Wednesday to Islamabad but did not arrive following the addition of his name to no-fly list. This is the second time that he changed plan for his return.