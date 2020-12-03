International day for persons with disabilities was observed in Pakistan today on 3rd December 2020, while a a 16-year-old girl with disabilities was abused by unidentified people in Gujranwala.

Differently-Abled Girl Abused on International Day for Disabled in Pakistan

According to police, the incident took place in Hajweri Town area of Gujranwala. However, the victim has been shifted to Distinct Hospital Kamoke for medical treatment.

Talking to journalists, DSP Amir Malik said that an initial medical examination of the victim confirmed that she was subjected to abuse. He maintained that the police were searching for the girl’s family.

Earlier on September 11, agirl with disabilities in Multan had allegedly been abused by two suspects who had broken into her house late night on Friday.

According to the reports, the girl had said in her statement

that the two men broke into her house in Mouza Sahi Chawan area of Multan, late into the night and assaulted her.

Locals in the neighbourhood had staged a protest against the ‘callous’ behaviour of the police and demanded to lodge FIR of the incident immediately.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3) is an international observance promoted by the United Nations since 1992.

It has been observed with varying degrees of success around the planet. The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

It also seeks to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life. It was originally called “International Day of Disabled Persons” until 2007. Each year the day focuses on a different issue.