A mother-of-three and self-proclaimed ‘anti-vaxxer’ has changed her views on vaccinations after contracting coronavirus twice, and after the virus hospitalised her father.

Didsbury Mum, Saja Ali, 31, An Anti-Vaxxer Now Gets 2 Jabs after Fell ‘Badly’ Ill

Saja Ali, 31, was severely ill with the virus in February last year, leaving her bed bound at her home in Didsbury, south Manchester for four weeks.

Meanwhile her father also contracted the virus and spent 11 days in hospital.

She admitted that she had not taken up the offer to receive her vaccination at the time because she had been wary of it due to what she had heard and read.

‘For me, it was all because it was new. It was a new vaccine and I was hearing a lot of conspiracy theories,’ she said.

‘At the time my husband was also really against it. I did not think twice about not having a jab.

‘Then I got it. It totally changed my mind. A week later my dad caught Covid and needed hospital treatment. We were prepared for the worst with him. He was in hospital for 11 days and needed help.

‘It made me think. I have three kids and it just made me realise.’

After recovering, she got her jabs and is now speaking out to encourage others to get theirs.

She now credits the

vaccination programme with keeping her safe and preventing severe illness once again after she tested positive for the virus a second time before Christmas.

‘A lot of people are still claiming the vaccine doesn’t work,’ she said. ‘I think those who have caught Covid more than once should speak out to raise awareness.

‘The vaccine does work and does prevent worse symptoms.

‘I was a complete anti-vaxxer until I got Covid-19 really, really badly back in February.

‘I had it again and I honestly felt fine. I believe that it was purely down to the vaccine.

‘I felt a bit tired but nothing to stop me doing what I would normally do in a day. It was nothing like it was back in February.

‘I believe the vaccine won’t stop people from being poorly, but it will help prevent you from falling really ill and needing hospital treatment.’

Britain is currently considering giving out fourth Covid vaccines in a bid to stop the surge of Omicron cases, following the lead of Germany and Israel.

The rollout of a second set of boosters is being examined by experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Those with weakened immune systems are already entitled to a fourth job but the elderly and other vulnerable groups could soon be included.

The fourth jab would likely come four months after the third if it gets the green light.