Parizaad, a drama with a distinctive storyline, surprises the audience with its every new episode.

Did you know Guru’s character in Parizaad is inspired from real life person?

As viewers have witnessed a recent development in which, the character of ‘Guru’, a transgender, was introduced in the drama. The character in no time got the public’s attention due to his deep thought-provoking dialogues.

However, drama writer Hashim Nadeem recently shared some enthralling details about Guru’s character that the role of Guru was drawn by a life person.

Hasim Nadeem wrote, “‘GURU’ Pareezad shows the 13th episode with an entry of Guru.., A transgender with a heart of Gold but having an eye of the Tiger for his enemies. Guru is a real-life character..whom I met during my service posting tenure while I was serving as an Assistant Commissioner,”

he wrote.

The unique drama, which is being aired on Hum TV, is currently receiving the most accolades due to its cast and strong story. The drama serial is based on the novel by Hashim Nadeem and the main character of the play is played by the actor Ahmed Ali Akbar, his character is getting a lot of attention from the fans.

It is a drama that reflects aspects of our society and the caste of individuals that are not easily accepted by those around us. As the main character of this drama is played by the fairy son of Ahmed Ali. The show has become the talk of the town after getting popular because of its strong storyline.

Directed by Shehzad Kashmiri, the drama cast includes Ahmed Ali Akbar, Kiran Tabeer, Ushna Shah, Tania Hussain, Urwa Hocane, Nauman Ijaz, Yumna Zaidi Saboor Aly, and Mashal Khan.