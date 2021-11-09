Jemima Khan (pictured left with Princess Diana in 1996) is one of Princess Diana’s few remaining genuine friends who has never betrayed her publicly since that tragic Paris car accident.

Diana’s Loyal Friend Jemima Khan’s Splits with ‘The Crown’, says story not Respectful

She said, “Diana’s story was not being handled as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped”. Jemima further added, “It was really important to me that the final years of my friend’s life be portrayed accurately and with compassion, as has not always happened in the past.”

The pair were close, with the then wife of Imran Khan hosting Di on several major trips to Pakistan throughout key moments in her personal life during 1996 and 1997.

It’s no exaggeration to say she was one of the few credible witnesses to the Princess of Wales’ state of mind in her last 24 months as Diana endured a painful estrangement from the Royal Family, suffering the consequences of speaking to Martin Bashir on the BBC – and she’s always stayed steadfastly silent.

That’s why Khan’s involvement in helping tell the story of

Diana’s final years in the controversial fifth series of The Crown – due to be broadcast next year with Aussie actress Elizabeth Debicki taking over the role from Emma Corrin – felt like a hugely significant moment.

Moreover, as per details the Khan and the ‘Crown’ contributors were working on the last two years of Diana’s life including her romance with Pakistani doctor Hasnat Khan and her visits to Pakistan.

Netflix, which has come under constant scrutiny for distorting the truth of many key moments of royal life in the international hit series, finally had cover to insist they were staying loyal to Diana’s real story and the realities of her final days on earth.

This was going to prove especially important given that the hugely influential company had signed Diana’s youngest son Prince Harry (pictured right) and his ambitious Hollywood wife Meghan on a mega deal worth tens of millions of dollars.

But yesterday that cover combusted in a shocking and dramatic fallout between Khan and The Crown that must now result in Harry quitting the broadcaster too if he has a single shred of respect left for his mother’s legacy.