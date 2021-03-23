Three men have been jailed for almost 30 years in relation to a kidnap and serious assault. Violent thugs Kidnapped an 18-year-old and subjecting him to a horrific and prolonged knife attack in Dewsbury.

Dewsbury Thugs Zain Hussain and Ateeq Rashid, Kidnap and Stabbed Teen

Conor Hinchcliffe, Zain Hussain and Ateeq Rashid were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday in relation to the incident, which occurred in Clough Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, on December 11, 2018.

Police were called to a report of a stabbing at the location, but the subsequent investigation by Kirklees CID established that the victim had been taken in a vehicle by three suspects and subjected to

a serious and prolonged assault involving a knife, causing serious injuries to the victim – an 18-year-old man.

Hinchcliffe, 23, of Healey Gardens in Batley, was jailed for a total of 13 years, while Hussain, 21, of Low Road in Dewsbury received nine years.

Rashid, 20, of Ealand Road in Batley, was jailed for six and a half years.

Officer in the Case Sergeant Ian Carruthers, said: “This was a seriously violent attack and I hope that the sentence these men have received will be of some comfort to the victim and will give him some closure.

“Violent offences will not be tolerated and those found to be involved can expect to receive significant sentences when brought before the courts.”