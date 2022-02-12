Young man from Dewsbury is currently on a life support machine after fell off from a roof during a wedding ceremony in Kotli Azad Kahsmir, Pakistan.

Dewsbury Man Subban Fighting for Life after Fell Off Roof in Kotli, Pakistan

Subban is son of Irfan Butt of Dhamool village in Kotli District of Azad Kashmir.

Subby is understood to have flown to Pakistan about a month ago from his home in Dewsbury for a wedding of his brother and is thought to have been watching fireworks from a roof when he fell off.

He

was taken to Kotli DHQ from where he was shifted hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Harris Nasim has since launched a Go Fund Me page to help pay for his “very costly” treatment.

Writing on the page, Harris said: “He (Subby) fell off the roof of his house in Pakistan, which is four stories high, and has damaged his brain and has internal bleeding.

“He is currently on life support. Those of you who have been abroad and received medical treatment in another country will know that it is not covered by the NHS like it is here in the UK; it comes at a great cost.”