Adnaan Hussain, 31, of South Street, Dewsbury was returned to custody for 18 months after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order over the calls made to the woman in August this year.

Dewsbury Cheater Dad of 4 Adnaan, 31, Jailed Thrice For Contacting Ex-Mistress Aged 60

Hussain was previously locked up in June this year for a similar restraining order breach to see his mistress and carrying out criminal damage at the victim’s home in Meanwood, Leeds.

Adnaan Hussain went to the woman’s home twice during stay at home rules in March and broke a window when he was refused entry, at that time he was just released from prison when he committed the new offences.

Now again, the 31-year-old father-of four contacted the victim, who is aged in her 60s, on the morning of August 10.

Stephen Grattage, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court how the grandmother received the phone call at 8.30am but the caller did not say anything.

Mr Grattage said the victim could hear children’s voices in the background and believed it to be Hussain’s family.

The victim received further silent phone calls on August 11 and 12.

The woman contacted police but said she was unsure if Hussain had made the calls as she believed he was still in custody at the time.

Police then informed her that he had been released from prison on licence at 8.30am on August 10.

Hussain, was arrested and denied the offending, claiming he was committed to rebuilding his relationship with his wife and children.

Hussain and the woman had formed a relationship in 2016 but she ended it in August 2017 when she found out that he had a wife and children.

The restraining order, imposed in 2018, banned him from contacting the victim after he became

possessive and controlling towards her.

Those offence’s included Hussain trying to force his way into the woman’s house.

He has committed a number of previous offences against the same woman, mainly for breaching restraining orders.

Hussain was jailed for 12 weeks in February 2020 for two counts of breaching the restraining order and one count of criminal damage in relation to incidents last summer.

He was released on March 27.

Two days later after his release the defendant went to the victim’s house in Meanwood in Leeds carrying a large bottle of vodka and knocked on the door.

Later on the evening of April 1 and banged on the door, calling the woman a bad names.

The victim’s adult daughter answered the door and told him to go away but he started trying to push it open. Both women pushed it shut.

Hussain threw a stone or a brick through the living room window before throwing another item at it.

Hussain started shouting through the letterbox, demanded his clothes back and threatened to throw the bottle at her pet dog.

Hussain, who appeared in court via video link from Nottingham prison, was jailed for a year.

Sentencing, Judge Rodney Jameson QC told him: “When you come out [of prison], concentrate on those who really need you – that is your wife and children – and forget [the victim] and all will be well.”

Hussain was given in a 12-month sentence in May 2020 after admitting two counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of criminal damage.

This time Jailing Hussain, Judge Neil Clark said: “You have repeatedly pestered and harassed her.

“It seems clear to everyone that you should concentrate on your family rather than on your particular obsession with this complainant.”

Hussain was made the subject of a further restraining order banning him from contacting the victim, without limit of time.