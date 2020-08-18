Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16 went missing near to the pier in Lytham St Annes at around 6.40pm yesterday after being cut off by the rising tide.

Dewsbury Brothers, Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Athar Shabbir, 16, Both Died After Drowning

Their 15-year-old cousin was with them and managed to swim ashore but the brothers were found dead on Sunday.

The family, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, said it was an “extremely difficult time”.

“Everyone is absolutely devastated by what has happened to Muhammad Azhar and Ali Athar,” they said in a statement.

“The boys were extremely well liked and a promising future has tragically been cut short.”

The bodies of Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16, from Dewsbury, were found at sea off the coast of

St Annes yesterday afternoon (Sunday, August 16).

The tragic discovery was made by HM Coastguard and RNLI volunteers just after 3.15pm, around a mile away from where the boys had last been seen on Saturday evening.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: “Whilst they have yet to be formally identified, they are believed to be Muhammad and Ali. Their family have been notified and are continuing to be supported by a specially trained officer.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with them and their friends at this incredibly distressing time.”

People across the Fylde coast have expressed their shock at the tragedy, whilst paying tribute to the brothers and the efforts of the rescue workers who had searched tirelessly for them.

Det Sgt John McNamara of Lancashire Police said: “Awful news. Am thinking of those two lads and their families. So sad.