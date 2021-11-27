A father has been jailed for a minimum 20 years for shaking his baby boy to death.

‘Devil’ Dad Jailed for Life for Shaking His Baby to Death in Manchester

Mihai-Catalin Gulie, 28, who moved to Cheshire from his native Romania in 2019, left his six-month-old son Robert, who had Down’s Syndrome, with a fractured skull when his wife Gabriella Ion went to the shops.

Ion, 35, returned to find her ‘lifeless’ son. She has also been jailed for covering up a previous assault which left baby Robert with broken ribs and a brain injury.

A court heard she could have saved Robert from his ‘devil’ father but covered up the abuse, the Liverpool Echo has reported.

Ion witnessed the previous attack, but prison phone calls and Google searches revealed she hid Robert’s bruises using toothpaste and an onion.

Gulie was found guilty of murder and Ion convicted of allowing the death of the child after

a 14-day trial at Liverpool Crown Court,He was jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years, while his wife was jailed for three years, of which she will serve 18 months behind bars, minus the time she has already spent in custody.

High Court judge Mrs Justice Yip told Ion she could have saved her baby, adding: “That is something you must live with for the rest of your life.”

Jurors returned unanimous guilty verdicts against the couple, of Mersey Road, Widnes.

Gulie and Ion immigrated from Romania to Widnes in 2019, where a neighbour heard them constantly arguing.

Robert spent most of his life in hospital and only moved home with them and his two-year-old sister last Christmas.

Gulie assaulted him on February 18, after his wife nipped out to a shop with her daughter to buy sweets.

That morning he was emailing the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) about being reimbursed for daily taxi rides to visit Robert in hospital, totalling £4,000.