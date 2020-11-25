Fehzan Jamil, from Bradford, had a number of underlying health issues and is believed to be one of the youngest victims of the crisis in the UK.

Devastated Parents Buried Son Fehzan Jamil, 10, Youngest Victim in Bradford

Fehzan Jamil from was laid to rest yesterday after contracting the disease and dying in hospital.

His mother and father, Tayyaba and Mohammed Jamil, said: “There were four of us, now there are only three. The pain is indescribable.”

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Fehzan’s parents, described their son as a “really brave fighter” and “soldier”.

They said he was a cheerful boy despite a number of underlying health issues, including epilepsy and had been treated by staff at Bradford Royal Infirmary for several years.

He died in hospital after contracting the disease and was

laid to rest on Monday.

His family had tried to shield him during the crisis, knowing that his health issues made him vulnerable.

He was kept at home as much as possible, with anybody coming into the house required to wear a mask.

“We tried our best to keep him safe but somehow he contracted it,” Mr Jamil said.

Mrs Jamil paid tribute to hospital staff who had treated her son, saying: “All of the staff were very good to us. They have known Fehzan for many years now and have always looked after him.

“They let us be beside him when he died. It meant a lot.”

When Fehzan entered hospital, his family, who were used to previous trips, had not been too worried.

Mohammed said: “But this time turned out different, he never came home, crisis took him from us.”