Faryal Makhdoom wife of Boxer Amir Khan, is no stranger to her fans judging her over her choice of clothing on social media, however, the Faryal has opted to keep her comments on for her latest Instagram post.

Despite Moral Policing Faryal Leaves Comments On For ‘Revealing’ Pictures’

Faryal Makhdoom recently arrive in Pakistan and while wearing Pakistani attire, for Pakistani brands, she chose to turn her comments on posts off after being at the receiving end of angry fans who questioned her clothing.

Her turned off her comments following her fans went on to relentlessly moral police her on her clothing and poses, especially zoom into her pictures to see her ‘skin.’

There were also long paragraphs about how she should dress as per islamic laws.



Now

once again as she leave comments on her recent bridal shoot pics, fans started debate again.

Sister much better improvement from recent posts. Just a reduction in make up now and cover much of the facial features would certainly be more Islamic.

[ Quran 7:26] “O children of Adam, we have provided you with garments to cover your bodies, as well as for luxury. But the best garment is the garment of righteousness. These are some of God’s signs, that they may take heed.”

One of her fans tells her, Sister still got her (skin) popping out. Sister don’t listen to her parents , her in laws, her own husband when it comes to dressing! why the heck she would listen to you so stop wasting your time on her.!