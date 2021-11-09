Despite Good-Looking Men in Pakistan Advertisers Feature Women Maulana Tahir Ashrafi

Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has presented a statement that, despite having an abundance of good-looking men in Pakistan, advertisers feature women in their ads.

Prime Minister Pakistan’s aide, Tahir Ashrafi while talking to a presser said, “Despite having so many good-looking men in the country, advertisers still hire women to represent their brands.”

Ashrafi further asserted that, he is against the practice of women being “unnecessarily featured in advertisements”.

Moreover, pointing on to other matters Ashrafi said that, Pakistan Is battling the rise of

Islamophobia internationally. “For this purpose, the government has started reaching out to different Islamic scholars across the globe.” He added.

He also shed the light on increased crimes in the country and blasphemous content on websites. Ashrafi had requested the government to sentence perpetrators to harsh punishments as these crimes cannot be ignored.

He further added, “The ulema have a role to play in eradicating obscenity, terrorism, and extremism from the country.”

However, Maulana Ashrafi was among the first religious scholars calling for the resolution of sectarian tensions in the month of Muharram. His previous positions include serving as a member of the Council of Islamic Ideology from 2012 till 2015.