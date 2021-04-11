Ticket prices for flights to United Kingdom from Pakistan were tripled as Pakistan was added in UK’s Travel Ban list from 9 April.

Despite Four Times (4x) for UK Tickets Many Pakistanis Still Have to Stay in Hotel

A return flight UK to Pakistan used to cost an average of £500-650 but after Britons rushed to book tickets to meet the dead line of 9 April to avoid UK hotels, PIA and other charted airlines prices seen a three-fold increase to the £1,500-2,700 mark.

On last day before deadline, many Pakistanis paid upto £4000 for business class.

Around 3000 Pakistanis fly back to UK in last days through charted flights of different companies. On last day 8th of April about eight charted flights were booked for UK.

Many passengers who make their way back on 8th of April to avoid UK’s new mandatory hotel stay policy, are still staying in hotels as they reached late before the dead line of 4:00 am 9th April.

Unlucky those who travels on last day with exorbitant prices for these flights, but still have to pay another £1750 at UK hotels for 10 days.

According to the British government, at any time

nearly 100,000 British Pakistanis are present in Pakistan.

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner introduced that the UK has added Pakistan to its crimson record of travel ban nations.

“Red Listing means that only UK and Irish nationals and those with residency rights in the UK will be allowed to travel to the UK if they have been in Pakistan in the 10 days before they arrive,” Turner stated in a video message posted on Twitter.

The envoy stated passengers looking for to travel to the UK from Pakistan should pay for a compulsory quaran-tine keep for 10 days at a lodge within the UK.

The measures will come into impact from April 9, 4am. The commissioner stated direct flights between each nations will proceed to function as standard, however the schedule would possibly change.

Many British Pakistanis have complained that PIA is taking advantage of passengers who trying to reach UK before the deadline of 9th April. Single ticket if being sold from Rs 2 Lack to 3.5 Lacs.

It is further alleged that passengers who had return tickets £800. Their return tickets were cancelled and PIA/Agents are allegedly offering those seats to other passengers for higher price by blocking the PNR code and reselling the tickets.