‘Desperate’ Pakistanis Applied For The Most Applications For UK Citizenship

Pakistani nationals submitted the most applications for British Citizenship last year, data from the UK’s Home Office has revealed.

According to details, it received 8,888 applications for British Citizenship from Pakistani nationals between July 2020 and June 2021.

Following Pakistan is India, whose citizens filed 7,253 applications for citizenship during the same period.

Despite a surge in the number of applications for British Citizenship from EU nationals over last year, the two countries with the highest application counts lie outside of the bloc.

With an 83% year-on-year increase, EU nationals submitted 74,384 applications for British Citizenship last year.

Italy follows Pakistan and India at third place with over 6,000 applications. Italy is followed by Romania and Poland at fourth and fifth place with

over 5,000 and 4,000 applications respectively.

Interestingly, the Home Office has publicized these statistics at a time when the UK continues to grapple with the ongoing labor crisis.

An Australia-based parcel courier and freight delivery reseller, Pack and Send, has also published a study that analyzed the global Google searches on citizenships from last year.

According to the study, surprisingly, UK residents searched for ‘British Citizenship’ 197,400 times on Google last year. They searched ‘Canadian Citizenship’ over 15,000 times.

The UK residents searched ‘Australian Citizenship’ and ‘French Citizenship’ over 12,000 and 10,000 times respectively.

‘Canadian Citizenship’ remained the most searched term globally as the North American country was looked up a staggering 651,000 times across the world last year.

‘British Citizenship’ was the third most searched term in the world last year as the UK was searched over 290,000 times worldwide last year.