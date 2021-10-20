The worried mother of a Derby teenager who has been missing for more than a week has issued a plea for him to get in touch.

Desperate Mum Wants Her Missing son to come Home in Derby

Junaid Hamayun left his Normanton home on Friday, October 8, and travelled to Broomfield College.

However, he did not return home as expected later that day.

Enquiries by officers found that the 17-year-old visited Costa Coffee in Kingsway Retail Park two days later at 9am on Sunday, October 10.

Now Junaid’s mother, Noreen, has urged her son to get in touch.

She said: “Junaid, I am really worried about you, about how you are, where you are and how you are feeling.

“Please get in touch, we all love you so much, miss you and

want you back in our family.

“It doesn’t matter what has happened, I’m not cross or angry I’m just really scared right now. Please just let somebody know where you are and that you are safe.

“If that isn’t me that you call that is fine – just please call someone.

“We all love you so much. Please come home.”

Junaid, who is around 5ft tall and has short black hair, was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black sweatshirt and a light blue jacket, grey Adidas trainers with red stripes, and was carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone who has seen Junaid, or has any information about his current whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police by calling 101, quoting incident 966 of October 8.

You can also contact the force via its website or social media channels.