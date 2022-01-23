A married cab driver was caught in a police sting when he answered a classified advert offering ‘real young girls’ and arranged to pay £100.

Desperate Married Taxi Driver, 61, Paid £100 To Girl, 14, is Jailed in Newcastle

Mohammed Miah responded by phone to an online advert on Vivastreet, that had been covertly placed by undercover police, in January last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 61-year-old dad said he ‘wanted a girl who was British’ and arranged to pay £100 to her.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch said the advert had been placed

by police as part of a ‘sting operation’ and was headed ‘Real young girls in Newcastle now’.

Mr Bunch said Miah was told during the conversation: ‘We have our Amber who is 14, she’s available, are you happy with that?’

The court heard Miah agreed that he was happy with that.

‘The arrangement was that the defendant would attend a location at 4.30 that afternoon.’

The court heard a text message was sent to Miah’s phone around half an hour before the meeting, which contained a post code for him to attend.

Miah, of Hadrian Road, Fenham, Newcastle, admitted his crime and wassentenced to 18 months behind bars.