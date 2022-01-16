Malik Yasser Akram St James’s Road, Blackburn who followed a girl into her college classroom and pestered her for her phone number has been jailed.

Desperate Malik Yasser Chased Girls into Classroom To Ask Number is Jailed in Blackburn

The court was told how the incidents, which took place between November 29 and December 5, were carried out in breach of a suspended sentence imposed on Akram in September after he had followed a girl through Blackburn town centre at 11.25pm, asked for her number and touched her shoulder.

But he carried out in breach of a suspended sentence between November 29 and December 5, with two other girls.

On November 29, a young girl was approached by Akram as she was coming home

from St Mary’s College in Blackburn. She managed to return home but was disturbed by the handle of her front door being checked. She described being scared, so phoned her father.

The second victim was approached on December 5 as she walked close to Blackburn College. Akram began chatting to her and asked if she was on a beauty course. When she told him no he said she was beautiful and asked for her phone number.”

Akram persisted with his requests for the girl’s number, asking her to write it down. She returned to the college but the defendant followed her into the building. He asked the victim what her parents would say if they knew she had been with an older man, and asked her for a hug.

Akram was sentenced to nine months in prison for two counts of harassment. He was also handed a five-year restraining order preventing him from going within 10 metres of both colleges.