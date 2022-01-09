A gang who masterminded the import of over £165 million worth of cocaine into the country have been jailed for a total of 167 years.

Derby Gang Imported £165M of Cocaine and Earned £400,000/Day, Jailed For 165 Years

The Derby-based ringleader Paldip Mahngar bought around 100kg of the drug from contacts in Dubai using encrypted mobile phone messages.

Police said it was then sent across the country with the group at one point making an estimated £400,000 a day.

The 21-strong gang were sentenced after multiple trials, with Mahngar being jailed for 18 years and three months.

Mahngar was using an encrypted phone with the Encrochat system to order numerous kilograms of cocaine from contacts in Dubai – Jaswant Kajla was then responsible for distributing the drugs across the country.

Officers said the logistics of moving the drugs was organised by Jaswant Kajla 41, of Bluebird Drive, Coventry, who also collected money from the gang’s customers.

The money was dealt with by the gang’s accountant Manraj Johal, who kept detailed Excel spreadsheets that showed the incomings, outgoings, and expenses of the gang.

Using another encrypted phone Johal, 32, of Turnpike Drive, Luton, would then contact the suppliers of the drugs to update them about how much money was being made.

The gang had two “offices” in Luton and Derby, with an estimated £18.6m being made by the gang between 16 March and 30 April 2020, said police.

The Derby office was run Manvir Singh, 33, (also known as Manveer Khakh) who would sort bundles of cash, assigning an individual token number to each before giving them to couriers for distribution.

Officers believe the gang’s total earnings over the 408-day conspiracy to be £165,208,208.

Derbyshire Police said they were already investigating the gang when detectives were supplied with further evidence after the secure EncroChat phone system the gang were using was taken down.

The system, which was

Paldip Mahngar, 45, of Willow Close, Derby – Count 1 and 2 – 18 years and three months.

Jaswant Kajla, 41, of Bluebird Drive, Coventry – Count 1 and 2 – 15 years and three months.

Manraj Johal, 32, of Turnpike Drive, Luton – Count 1 and 2 – 15 years and eight months.

Manvir Singh AKA Manveer Khakh, 33, of of Harpur Avenue – Count 1 and 2 – 13 years.

Ranjit Sandhu, 49, of Carrington Street, Derby – Count 1 and 2 – Six years and 10 months.

Basharat Iqbal, 46, of Cromwell Road, Derby – Count 1 and 2 – Seven years and nine months.

John Castledine, 63, of Harrington Street, Derby – Count 2 – Seven years and three months.

Michael Karim, 36, of The Arena, Standard Hill, Nottingham – Count 1, 2, 7, 10 – 10 years.

Kelly Williamson, 57, of Mansfield Road, Papplewick, Nottinghamshire – Count 1 – five years and three months.

Joseph Davidson, 41, of Browning Street, Sunnyhill, Derby- Count 1, 3, and 5 – 10 years and two months.

Nathaniel Collymore, 39, of Spinney Road, Burton on Trent – Count 1 and 4 – Seven years and five months.

Mohammad Shafiq, 38, of Stenson Road, Derby – Count 1, 2 and 9 – 12 years.

Nimrat Bahia, 26, of Black Swan Lane, Luton – Count 2 – Seven years and one month.

Banaras Iqbal, 42, of Cromwell Road, Derby – Count 2 – Four years and nine months.

Jermaine Callender, 44, of Westerdale, Luton – Count 3 – Three years.

Shimei Connell, 38, of Pearson Avenue, Coventry – Count 3 and 6 – Seven years and nine months.

Marvin Johnson, 41, of Kestrel Way, Luton – Count 3 – 11 years and six months.

Adil Saddique, 35, of Portland Street, Derby. – Count 2 – Four years and seven months.

used by criminals across the world, was infiltrated by law enforcement in Europe who then passed the information to UK authorities.