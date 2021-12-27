A dentist who threatened to pour bleach on his wife’s after demanding she cook and clean for him has been jailed for three years.

Dentist Threatens Wife To Cook and Clean for Him Is Jailed for 3 Years in Southwark

Dr Amandeep Goma repeatedly assaulted his wife and even installed a camera in the family home in a bid to control her.

Goma, who ran Chelsea Dental Spa, was having an affair with a colleague while beating and abusing his wife through the first lockdown last year.

The woman eventually went to police last November and his lover, Nanki Kaur, also reported him for assaulting her.

Prosecutor Arizuna Asante said the couple married in India around 10 years ago before moving to the UK, initially living in Manchester with his wife’s parents.

“Over the course of March 2020 to November 2020 he became abusive towards her when he became upset.

“He would use not only foul language, but it is is alleged he repeatedly hit her.”

Goma, 39 grabbed her, hit her with a shoe and dragged her, the prosecutor said.

“This was repeated, this was abusive, this was unceasing.

“What the prosecution say is that this was domestic violence at its worse

“Not only was there physical violence, financial control, an attempt to limit her activities, there was swearing, and abuse and degradation.”

Jurors heard Goma berated his wife’s cooking, child-rearing and spending.

“It didn’t stop there,” said Mr Asante.

Goma fitted a camera in the home so that he could monitor her activities and speak to her directly.

“The prosecution say this was an attempt to exercise coercion and control over her.

“He would

come home and repeatedly threaten her with violence,” said Mr Asante.

Goma controlled his wife’s finances ‘to an abusive degree’, depositing only a small amount into their joint bank account, Southwark Crown Court heard.

“She would buy their children clothes, that would be fine, but when she tried to buy clothes for herself he would get upset over that,” said the prosecutor.

Giving evidence behind a screen, his wife told the court her estranged husband started verbally abusing her over her spending.

During the first lockdown, he flew into rages when his wife took the children out of the house, she said.

“In his mind, I should have stayed at home and done lots of cleaning and cooking throughout the day, specifically Indian cooking.

“He accused me of not cooking, not cleaning and dragging the kids around.”

Jurors were told that Goma would often grab his wife’s phone from her hand and go through her WhatsApp messages and emails.

His wife bravely recorded some of the arguments on her phone as evidence of her husband being the ‘opposite person’ with her than with everyone else.

Goma, of Philbeach Gardens, Earls Court, denied but was convicted by a jury of controlling or coercive behaviour in a family relationship.

He was convicted of two charges of assault by beating against Ms Kaur and criminal damage to her phone after a separate trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June.

Goma was given two and a half years jail for his controlling behaviour to his wife with six months consecutive for the two assaults on Ms Kaur, making three years in total.

He is now suspended as a dentist and faces being struck off as a result of his convictions.