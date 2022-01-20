Hundreds of air passengers saw their travel plans disrupted after several domestic and international flights were delayed due to the dense fog at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Thursday morning.

Dense fog Disrupts Flight Operations at Lahore Airport

According to details, the visibility at Lahore airport’s runway dropped to just 800 meters and affected air traffic. Flights from Doha and Toronto enroute Lahore faced a delay of up to 8 hours while three Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights have been canceled.

Ras Al-Khaimah-bound flight G9-853 from Lahore and G9-852 coming to Lahore from Ras Al-Khaimah are also facing delay. Furthermore, Qatar Airways flight QR-620 bound for Istanbul from Lahore

has also been delayed.

Several domestic flights from Karachi and other cities to Lahore were also delayed for hours due to the thick fog in the metropolis. “Flight operations will be brought to the normal routine after improvement in the visibility level,” an airport official said.

The spokesman said due to persistent bad weather conditions and with no clear indication from the Met Office about improvement in the situation, the intended travellers were being advised to check with the airline or airport services to avoid any inconvenience.

At the same time motorway authorities at the Lahore exit points have been advising commuters to avoid travelling during the period when heavy fog reduces visibility to a dangerous level.