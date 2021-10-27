Steps have been taken to demolish the Nasla Tower, situated on Shahrah-e-Faisal on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Demolishing Of Nasla Tower Started on Orders of Top Court, Is Investing in Pakistan Safe ?

Residents have started evacuating their homes after water, electricity, gas, and sewerage connections were cut off in the building yesterday. Victims who seek refuge in a state of helplessness with lifelong savings are asking who to seek justice from.

When did it happen?

On 8th April 2021, the Supreme Court of Pakistan canceled the lease of Nasla Tower at Plot No. 193 Sindhi Muslim Housing Society at the confluence of Shahra-e-Qaedin and Shahra-e-Faisal in the encroachment case and ordered to demolish the building. The builder filed an appeal for review of the Supreme Court’s demolition orders, which was rejected, and on 16th June 2021, he again ordered the demolition of the tower.

Residents of the Nasla tower filed appeals in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the hope of help, after which the SCP on 28th June ordered the demolition of Nasla tower and demanded a report on its implementation within a month. The city administration has been ordered to demolish the tower in a week and has demanded a report.

Permission to build Nasla tower

According to media reports, the NOC to build Nasla Tower was issued by the Sindh Building Control Authority in 2013. Chief Commissioner Karachi approved an increase of 264 yards in the said plot in 1957. The allotment letter stated that the width of Shahra-e-Faisal was 280 feet while the current width of Shahra-e-Faisal is 240 feet ie 40 yards more land was acquired by the builder. The plot of yards became 1044 yards.

Reason behind demolishing tower

At the confluence of Shahra-e-Qaedin and Shahra-e-Faisal, Nasla Tower consists of 15 floors with 150 flats, and 44 of the 150 flats were inhabited while the value of each flat is said to be Rs. 25 million to 30 million. The illegal occupancy of 240 feet of land on the service road near Nasla Tower became the reason for the building’s demolition.

Reaction of political parties

MQM and Jamaat-e-Islami openly support victims after orders to demolish Nasla Tower and on every front, these two parties appeared with the victims, while Chairman PSP Mustafa Kamal and Chairman Mohajir Qaumi Movement Afaq Ahmed also raised their voices in support of the victims.

Current situation

Residents have started vacating flats after the city administration cut off utility services, while the management has also taken steps to hire demolition companies to obliterate the building, and in the next few days, the building is likely to become a pile of rubble.

Where the victims go

The SCP has issued orders to demolish the Nasla Tower but the residents have not been paid yet. The court ordered the builder to refund the money but the builder said that the price of the flats has increased many times and it is difficult to pay the victims.

The victims say that they had made a shelter by investing their entire life savings but the court has snatched the roof from their heads. The victims are being evacuated from the tower, their flats have already been disconnected from the water, electricity, and gas supply.

The apex court is requested to bring to justice the builders who have built the building and the responsible persons of all the permitting agencies along with the demolition of the building and to bring to justice the victims who have spent their life savings.