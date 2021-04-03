You will need to agree to pay for, and book, a quaran-tine package before you complete your passenger locator form and board your return journey to the UK.

Deferred Repayment Plan If You Can’t Pay 10 Days Hotel Quarantine Package in UK

For those facing significant financial hardship as a result of charges for hotels after traveling from red list countries, there will be an opportunity to apply for a deferred repayment plan when booking.

This is only available if you already receive income-related benefits, and you will be required to pay back your debt to the government in 12 monthly instalments.

The package includes the costs of transport from the port of arrival to the designated hotel, food, accommodation, security, other essential services and testing.

Rate for 1 adult in 1 room for 10 days (11 nights) £1,750 Additional rate for 1 adult (or child over 12) £650 Additional rate for a child aged 5–12 £325

There will be an additional fee if your quaran-tine is extended. The additional day rate specified above is applicable for those who have already stayed in for 10 days.

All package prices will be reviewed before the end of March

and may change. While hotels normally set a zero fee for children aged under 3, we are setting this for children under 5 years old because they will not be tested. The proposed zero fee for children under 5 years old will mean that, for now, the government will bear the costs of additional food and drinks consumed by arrivals aged between 3 and 5 years old.

You must not apply for deferred payment if you are not eligible. If you provide false information, or omit key information that has been asked for in your application, you will be committing fraud and may be prosecuted.

