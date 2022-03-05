At least 56 people were killed and several others were injured when a blast occurred in a mosque on Friday in Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar.

Death toll in Peshawar mosque blast jumps to 56

According to reports, the blast occurred during Friday prayers at Jamia mosque located near Kocha Risaldar Chowk. Police earlier said at least 20 people are injured in the explosion.

Rescue officials have reached the site of the incident and are shifting the injured to Lady Reading Hospital. An emergency has been declared in the hospital and the condition of ten people is critical. A hospital spokesperson told media that 50 injured people were brought to the hospital.

Police

and security teams have cordoned off the area and started to collect evidence. Area residents are also helping in transporting the injured while rescue workers are facing immense hardship in carrying out rescue operations due to narrow, congested streets in the market.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan confirmed one police official was martyred. He said inti two suspected attackers tried to enter a mosque and fired at the policemen standing guard. As a result, one policeman was martyred while the other was critically injured.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the terror attack and summoned a detailed report into the blast. He also directed the administration to provide every possible facility to the injured.