Death Sentence For Qasim and Wife Kiran For Abusing and 45 Girls in Rawalpindi

Justice Jahangir Ali Gondal of District and Session Court Rawalpindi on Monday awarded death sentence and life imprisonment to Qasim Jahangir, Kiran Jahangir for abducting, assaulting, and blackmailing nearly 45 girls.

The court awarded the death sentence besides a fine of Rs 2.5 million to Qasim Jahangir, 33, for abduction and abusing. The court also awarded life imprisonment to his wife for assisting the husband.

The accused was further convicted and awarded imprisonment for three years and a fine of Rs 1 million under the prevention of the Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

Couple was arrested in Rawalpindi and had confessed to the assault of 45 girls and filming of at least 10 victims.

woman, was lured by a woman pretending to be a fellow student. The woman told her that her ‘brother’ was coming to pick her. After a few minutes, a man came in a grey car and the woman pushed the girl inside the vehicle and threatened her with a knife to silence her.

They took her to a house where Qasim, allegedly abused her while his wife Kiran filmed the video of the crime.

In similar ways both husband and wife abused dozens of girls including girls of ages between 8 and 12.

Compromising videos of 10 minor girls and thousands of photographs were recovered from the suspects’ custody, which couple used to blackmail girls for money and also sell videos online for a large sum of money.

The police official said that the couple had a connection with an international film industry.