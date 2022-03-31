The death rumors of the prolific Bollywood actor and model Katrina Kaif went viral and sent her fans into a frenzy.

Death Rumor Of Katrina Kaif went viral and sent her fans into a frenzy

The fake news of Katrina Kaif’s death made rounds on social media platforms.

“At about 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday (March 29, 2022), our beloved actress Katrina Kaif passed away,” the fake news read. “Katrina Kaif was born on July 16, 1984 in Hong Kong. She will be missed but not forgotten.

“Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

Her representatives confirmed that she was alive and doing well. They asked the fans to not believe the news.

“She joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this

hoax. She’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet,” they stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Katrina Kaif – who is one of the highest-paid celebrities from India – is one of the most recognized celebrities. She has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry.

The 38–year-old, who was born in Victoria City of Hong Kong, recently got married to co-actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021.

Their first interaction took place back in 2019. They spent vacations and went to parties together. They reportedly celebrated New Year together with their siblings namely Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.

They took their seven pheras in a traditional Indian wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

The celebrity duo had invited their fellow stars namely Neha Dhupia, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Malavika Mohanan and others.