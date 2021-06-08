Sheikh Muhammad Akram, the owner of famous Sohrab Cycle Company died unattended at a hospital as no members of his family visited him in the medical facility where he was undergoing treatment.He lost his life at the age of 86.

Death of Billionaire Sohrab Cycle Company Owner At A Hospital in Pakistan

He was admitted to the hospital in Pakistan and where his body was left for hours before his family came to receive it.

Reportedly, the deceased survived by three widows and several children.

A source said, Akram kept requesting

the hospital staff to call his family. The reports could not be independently confirmed.

While his family has not issued any statement regarding his death, social media in Pakistan is flooded with unconfirmed reports that Akram’s children, despite his requests, did not show up at the hospital where he was being treated for an unknown medical condition.

Majority of Facebook posts about the death of Sheikh Muhammad of Akram accompanied a picture of a body wrapped in a white shroud.