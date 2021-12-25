Dear Pakistanis Pay More Attention To ‘Bridal Shawl’ To Avoid UK Spouse Visa Rejection

Home Office immigration officials’ suspicions were raised when they noticed several different couples were wearing exactly the same outfits to their weddings.

Dear Pakistanis Pay More Attention to ‘Bridal Shawl’ Or We’ll Reject Your UK Spouse Visas

At least five brides were clad in the same distinctive red and yellow shawl, while a golden turban appears to have been passed between the grooms.

The officials had struck gold – exposing a major sham marriage scam.

British brides were paid up to £1,000 to fly to Pakistan and pose for wedding pictures, with the aim of getting dozens of Pakistani men into Britain illegally.

With proof of their marriage, each man could apply to come to Britain to be with his wife.

The scam organisers thought that by holding the wedding ceremonies in Pakistan they would evade the scrutiny of register offices in the UK, where officials are on the

look-out for bogus couples.

But clearly they needed to pay more attention to the details.

Not only were the garments the same, several of the weddings appear to have taken place in the same room, with the same broken clock on the wall.

Tinsel and other decorations also appeared in several pictures.

Sabah Qureshi also joined in the scam, staging her own wedding wearing the same outfit – and in the same room. She wore the red and yellow diamond-pattern shawl for their photos. She was paid to get married three times in four months.

All were handed jail sentences of up to a year for immigration fraud at Sheffield Crown Court.

In total 16 brides were prosecuted by Home Office officials in several cases over the last year involving the highly organised sham marriage gang based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

Ringleader Talib Hussain, was jailed for six years. His ex-wife Rahina Zaman who helped him, was jailed for two-and-a-half years.