Deaf, Mute Girl Turn Out to Be ‘Assassin’, Killed her Mum To Marry Her Lover in Lahore

Police on Thursday claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the murder of an old woman as her daughter turned out to be her ‘assassin’.

According to the details, an old woman, Bismillah, was found killed in his house in Lahore. The police registered a case and launched investigation into the murder.

As part of the investigation, the police officials checked the footage captured by cameras installed by the authorities on the polls near her house and surprised to see her daughter along with a man riding a motorcycle in the early morning. In the video, the couple seems to be in hurry.

Acting on a tip-off, the police took the couple into custody on suspicious. During the initial interrogation, the couple confessed to their crime. Both, the girl and the boy, were deaf

and mute.

In her confessional statement to the police, hearing and speech impaired girl, Fajar told the police that she wanted to marry her friend Azeem but her mother was opposing the marriage. Fajar said that she with the help of his friend Azeem killed her mother.

Accused Fajr, who escaped after killing her real mother Bismillah Bibi, has been arrested along with her acquaintance. It is noteworthy that accused Fajr and her acquaintance Azeem both are deprived of the ability to speak and listen.

Police said that the accused Fajr and her acquaintance Azeem were studying in the same school and wanted to get married. On the day of the incident, the accused Fajr made a video call to Azeem and asked him to come to her home.

Police said that the suspects ran away from home and killed Bismillah Bibi with a knife and a hammer for resisting. The accused fled after the murder and took a motorcycle parked in the house.