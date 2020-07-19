Today on 3rd day of Roopyal Marriage Hall Collapse in Chakswari, the rescue teams have recovered the dead of Raheem Roopyal son of owner Nadeem Roopyal.





Dead Body of Raheem Roopyal Recovered from Debris of Building



Rescue operation is continues as there are reports of another man still missing and trapped under debris.



Funeral prayer of Raheem Roopyal was offered today 1:45 PM in Chakswari where a larger number of people were present.



Both father and son were buried in the same graveyard.

At the time of incident Marriage Hall owner including his son were also present in the building.

So far 21 people are rescued and one dead body of owner Ch Nadeem Hussain Roopyal was recovered recovered on Friday and today on Sunday dead body of Raheem Hussain

Roopyal was also recovered.

Manager Sardar Waqar is shifted to Islamabad Hospital, prayers needed for him.

Roopyal marriage hall which also has 2 basements in underground, and a triple-storey above ground constructed on the area of 5 Kanals was one of the biggest marriage hall in Mirpur.

Owner Chaudary Nadeem Hussain Roopyal’s father Chaudary Fazal Hussain who is the eye witness told, a renovation work was being done in the marriage hall, he was in kitchen area having tea while more than a two dozen labour was working to renovate the building when building started shaking.

After few shakes suddenly building collapsed and all of them got trapped. Today Chaudary Fazal Hussain who buried his son Nadeem Hussain also buried his grandson Rahmeen Hussain with his own hands.



May Allah rest their soul in peace and give family members Sabar to bear this tragic loss.