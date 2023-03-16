The dead body of Shahida Raza, who drowned in a migrant boat accident in Italy, has arrived in Karachi.

Dead Body of Hockey Player Shahida, Died in Italy Migrant Boat Accident Arrives Pakistan

At least 63 migrants including 30 Pakistanis are confirmed to have died. The toll also includes 12 children including a baby.

The body of Shahida Raza is being shifted to Quetta, after which her burial will be held at Behesht Zainab Graveyard on

Alamdar Road.

The Pakistan women’s hockey team player was reportedly trying to reach Europe in search of a better future.

The 27-year-old belonged to the Hazara community in Quetta, who are now mourning the loss.

Shahida was an important member of the Pakistan Women’s Hockey Team and also played departmental hockey for Pakistan Railways. She was also passionate about football, as she represented Balochistan United women’s team.

Moreover, she was the mother of an infant girl, but her daughter was not with her at the time of the accident.